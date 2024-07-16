Public urged to donate shells for hermit crabs in Similan Islands

Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga province is urging the public to donate shells as new homes for hermit crabs in a campaign to increase the crab population and boost marine biodiversity.

Hermit crabs play a crucial role as beach cleaners, clearing bacteria and disease to keep the park's ecosystem healthy.

Their soft exoskeletons also mean they must find protection from shells produced by other organisms or risk being gobbled up by predators.

But hermit crabs in the Similan Islands have been using marine debris such as small bottles and cups, jeopardising their safety and potentially damaging the ecosystem, Protected Areas Regional Office 5 said in a Facebook post on Monday. The crabs are turning to human debris for defence due to a shortage of natural shells, it added.

To fix this problem, the office is accepting donations of freshwater and seawater mollusc shells left over from human consumption, to be turned into new homes for hermit crabs.

It urged people not to donate shells gathered from beaches, however, as this could harm the ecological balance.

Shells can be donated by contacting the Mu Ko Similan National Park head office in Thai Muang district. Call 076453272 or 076453275.

Mu Ko Similan National Park comprises nine islets in the Andaman Sea that are considered a jewel of Southern Thailand. Shining brightest is Ko Miang, famous for its white sandy beach, crystal-clear waters and coral-reef snorkelling.