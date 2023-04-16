School of frolicking killer whales delight Koh Similan tourists
A school of some 50 Orcas, also known as killer whales, were spotted for 10 minutes off the coast of Phang Nga’s Similan Islands.
Tourists on a sight-seeing boat trip in the Mu Ko Similan National Park area of Phang Nga’s Khura Buri area were delighted to catch sight of the whales.
Lerdsak Pongklin, president of Phang Nga Tourism Association, quoted the tour guide saying the tourists were thrilled as they watched the pod swim past the boat for about 10 minutes.
The toothed Orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family and are said to be apex predators, as in they have no natural predators. The Orcas, recognisable by their white and black bodies, are about 6 metres long and can weigh more than a tonne. They have been spotted near the Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea before.
The Orcas are a protected species in Thailand under the 1992 Wild Animals Reservation and Protection Act.