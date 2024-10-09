Phang Nga’s treasured Similan Islands reopen Oct 15

Tourist destinations in the Andaman Sea will reopen next Tuesday (October 15) for the high season until May 15 next year, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced on Tuesday.

Among them is the famous Mu Ko Similan National Park in the southern province of Phang Nga.

The department said safety equipment and other facilities in the national park have been checked and repaired where necessary to ensure smooth trips for tourists.

Divers have installed buoys to mark the snorkelling boundary off Koh Similan and Koh Ba Ngu, it said.

Park officials also replaced damaged ropes and equipment at piers serving Koh Payu and Koh Bon, where ferries carrying tourists dock.

Koh Similan is the largest of the Similan Islands, symbolised by Sail Rock and other distinctive formations such as the boot-shaped “Donald Duck rock”.

Thai and international visitors are drawn to the island’s horseshoe bay, white coral-sand beaches, crystal seawater, and variety of marine activities.