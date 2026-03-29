Step into Nonthaburi’s riverside past at Maha Chesadabodin festival

One of the festival’s strongest visual themes is the story of “red bag money”, the personal royal funds amassed by Rama III through overseas trade, including trade with China and India.

In the opening light-and-sound performance, that story is retold through music, movement and symbolism, with red money bags and oversized gold coins representing prosperity and the enduring identity of Nonthaburi.

The narrative links the festival not only to local culture but also to a wider memory of commerce, resilience and national history.

Chettha Mosikarat, Governor of Nonthaburi, said the province was also encouraging visitors to wear Thai attire inspired by the Rama III era as a way of reconnecting with the past.

“We want people to take pride in Thai history,” he said, adding that those who do not have their own outfits can rent one at the festival for 300 baht.

He invited residents of Nonthaburi, Bangkok and nearby provinces to come and “shop, taste, share and experience the charm” of Chao Phraya riverside culture together.

The festival is also being positioned as an easy nearby escape. Sirinard Chatsupakul, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Bangkok Office, said the event aims to spread income to the province by turning local art, culture and products into a travel draw.

She described it as the festival’s eighth year, with this year’s light-and-sound show returning for a second year as a major highlight. The performance, staged once daily at around 7pm, tells the story of historic trade at Nonthaburi Pier and the use of the red bag as a symbol of wealth and exchange.

For visitors put off by travel costs, the organisers are making the trip easier. Sirinard said TAT’s Bangkok Office had partnered with Chao Phraya Express Boat to offer free cross-river boat rides, while also supporting a 99-baht guided tour programme to Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat, available once a day.

She also urged visitors to arrive in Thai dress — whether a sabai, jongkraben or an adapted traditional outfit — and said the first 100 people who post their photos in Thai costume to the TAT Bangkok page will receive souvenirs sent to their homes.

The “Culture on Both Banks of the Chao Phraya: Maha Chesadabodin” festival is open daily from 5pm to 10pm. The event runs for what organisers call seven days and seven nights, with illuminated riverside landmarks, 17 stations, school performances, check-in spots and stalls run by local vendors.