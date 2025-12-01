Chawlit Phalaphon claims Sogo Giant title and tops Thai Senior Tour

Chawlit Phalaphon, a 51-year-old professional golfer from Chonburi, delivered an outstanding performance as he successfully defended his title at the Sogo Giant (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2025, while also securing the Thai Senior Tour Order of Merit to cap off the season with another major accolade.
The Sogo Giant (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2025, which served as the Thai Senior Tour season finale, was held at Phuket Country Club, a par-72 course in Phuket, from November 28 to 30.
The tournament offered total prize money of 2 million baht and was organised by the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association.
Chawlit closed the final round with an impressive 8-under-par 64, finishing the three-day event at 17-under-par 199. He received the champion’s trophy along with a cash prize of 240,000 baht.
This victory marks Chawlit’s fourth Senior Tour title since 2024—three on the Thailand Senior Tour and one overseas—further cementing his position as one of the tour’s most consistent and accomplished players.