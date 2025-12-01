Chawlit Phalaphon claims Sogo Giant title and tops Thai Senior Tour

Chawlit Phalaphon, a 51-year-old professional golfer from Chonburi, delivered an outstanding performance as he successfully defended his title at the Sogo Giant (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2025, while also securing the Thai Senior Tour Order of Merit to cap off the season with another major accolade.

The Sogo Giant (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2025, which served as the Thai Senior Tour season finale, was held at Phuket Country Club, a par-72 course in Phuket, from November 28 to 30.