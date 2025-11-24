PM congratulates ‘Jeeno’ Atthaya for winning LPGA Tour title

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday offered his congratulations to Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul after she secured back-to-back victories at the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship.

“Congratulations to Nong Jeeno Atthaya for winning the LPGA title for the second consecutive year. Truly wonderful news,” he wrote on Facebook.

Atthaya, the world No.1, claimed the season-ending LPGA Tour title in Florida for the second year in a row after finishing the final round on November 23 with a four-under-par, bringing her total to 26-under. The 22-year-old collected the US$4 million purse—nearly 130 million baht—alongside the Player of the Year award.