Santi Bhirombhakdi launches IPGA golf centre to propel Thai golfers onto the world stage!

Cutting-Edge Technology to Advance Junior Golfers

Christopher Jongsathitwatana, CEO of IPGA, revealed that the centre is not just a practice area; it has been designed as a fully-fledged potential development hub utilising world-class, state-of-the-art technology. The primary goal is to raise the standard of young Thai golfers so they can compete globally in the future.

The Golf Performance Centre will enhance all-around golf skills, providing comprehensive instruction alongside expert coaches and professional golfers. This ensures that all learning and training adhere to international standards.