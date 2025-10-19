Santi Bhirombhakdi launches IPGA golf centre to propel Thai golfers onto the world stage!

" This cutting-edge golf training facility is specifically aimed at developing young Thai talent and golfers to meet world-class standards.
The official opening ceremony for the training centre was held on October 14, 2025, at The American School of Bangkok Green Valley Campus (ASB Green Valley). The event was honoured by the presence of Santi Bhirombhakdi, Chairman of the Executive Board of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., who presided over the ceremony.
Cutting-Edge Technology to Advance Junior Golfers
Christopher Jongsathitwatana, CEO of IPGA, revealed that the centre is not just a practice area; it has been designed as a fully-fledged potential development hub utilising world-class, state-of-the-art technology. The primary goal is to raise the standard of young Thai golfers so they can compete globally in the future.
The Golf Performance Centre will enhance all-around golf skills, providing comprehensive instruction alongside expert coaches and professional golfers. This ensures that all learning and training adhere to international standards.
Celebrities and Partners Offer Congratulations
The opening ceremony saw a large turnout of executives and esteemed guests from various sectors, including Lakhana Dishyasarin, Founder of ASB Green Valley, and Nisanarth Thamkasiratana, the school's Director. Representatives from key partner organisations, such as Siam Country Club Bangkok, the All Thailand Golf Tour, TaylorMade, and Uneekor, also attended to offer their congratulations.
Notably, figures from the sports world were present, including Paradorn Srichaphan, the former world No. 4 tennis player. The atmosphere of the opening was warm and provided great inspiration for the IPGA students who witnessed this significant step in the development of the Thai golf community.