Thailand and Laos advance railway bridge linking Nong Khai and Vientiane to boost regional logistics

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) on October 17, 2025 to discuss the construction of a new cross-Mekong railway bridge. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of Thailand’s Department of Rail Transport (DRT), and Chanthon Sayakhon, Director of the Lao Railway Department.





This session follows a high-level discussion between Thailand’s Prime Minister and the Lao Minister of Transport on October 16, 2025. Senior officials from both countries’ key agencies participated, including representatives from the Foreign Ministries, Customs Departments, Immigration, the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA), the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), the Department of Highways, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), and the Rail Technology Research & Development Institute.