Transport minister denies cancellation of high-speed rail contract linking three airports

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has dismissed media reports claiming that the government had cancelled its contract with the private sector for the high-speed rail project connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, insisting that the agreement remains fully in force.

“I wish to clarify to the public and all concerned parties that the high-speed rail project has not been cancelled as some outlets have suggested,” Phiphat said on Monday. “The Transport Ministry has instructed all stakeholders to proceed strictly within the contractual framework and in full compliance with the recommendations of the Office of the Attorney General.”

He acknowledged that the private concessionaire might be concerned about recent media reports but reaffirmed that the concession remains valid. “What the ministry is doing now is reviewing matters within our authority. Anything we can move forward with, we will expedite. Issues beyond our jurisdiction will be referred to the relevant agencies for due process,” he said.