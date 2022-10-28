Thai, Laos PMs ‘lay’ foundation stone for 5th Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge
Laos and Thailand jointly held a symbolic foundation-laying ceremony for the fifth friendship bridge on Friday. The ceremony, held in Bueng Kan province, was presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his counterpart Phankham Viphavanh.
The 1.35-kilometre bridge over the Mekong River will link Bueng Kan to Pakxan town in Laos’ Bolikhamxay province.
Related story: Thai, Lao PMs to lay foundation stone for new Mekong bridge
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the bridge was in line with the government’s 20-year national strategy to develop infrastructure and boost travel links between Asean countries. It will also contribute to the local economy, boost tourism and improve people’s quality of life, he said.
“Thailand and Laos’ transport ministries signed an agreement to set up construction guidelines after the Cabinet approved the project in 2019,” he said.
The construction of the cantilever bridge is expected to cost about 3.9 billion baht, with Thailand contributing about 2.6 billion baht and Laos 1.3 billion baht.
The two-lane bridge, which is 57 per cent complete, is expected to be ready for traffic in 2024.
Apart from checkpoints on both ends, the bridge will also have an inbuilt tracking system so both sides can monitor its durability.
This project is part of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) and Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), which aims to develop infrastructure between Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.