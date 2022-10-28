Thai, Laos PMs ‘lay’ foundation stone for 5th Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the bridge was in line with the government’s 20-year national strategy to develop infrastructure and boost travel links between Asean countries. It will also contribute to the local economy, boost tourism and improve people’s quality of life, he said.

“Thailand and Laos’ transport ministries signed an agreement to set up construction guidelines after the Cabinet approved the project in 2019,” he said.

The construction of the cantilever bridge is expected to cost about 3.9 billion baht, with Thailand contributing about 2.6 billion baht and Laos 1.3 billion baht.

The two-lane bridge, which is 57 per cent complete, is expected to be ready for traffic in 2024.

Apart from checkpoints on both ends, the bridge will also have an inbuilt tracking system so both sides can monitor its durability.