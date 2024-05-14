3-billion-baht price tag on RTAF golf course too high, says AOT

“This will boost the capacity of runways 1 and 2 by 5% and the airport will be able to handle 65 flights per hour instead of 55 flights now,” Kirati said.

He added that Don Mueang Airport will also become safer once the golf course ceases operating. Kirati said that though the airport’s safety standards have been certified by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, there have been several safety issues regarding the operation of the golf course.

For instance, he said, the golf course is far too close to the runway and some golf carts and players ignored the safety signs. Also, he said, trees in the golf course obstruct a clear view of the runway from the control tower.

Apart from acquiring the golf course for expansion, AOT will also next year launch a round of bidding for the 36.83 billion baht third-phase expansion of the airport, Kirati said.

This expansion will allow the airport to accommodate 50 million passengers per year, compared to 30 million now.

The expanded facilities will gradually open for service from 2029. The expansion will include the construction of a third passenger building, though the current domestic passenger building will have to be demolished first. The new building will cover 155,000 square metres and will serve as a new international passenger terminal.

Once the new building is turned into an international passenger terminal, the current passenger terminal will be closed for maintenance.

As part of the maintenance, the first building which currently serves international passengers will be connected to the second building. Eventually, both these buildings will serve as domestic passenger terminals.