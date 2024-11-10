Transport Ministry eyes making Suvarnabhumi one of 20 best airports

The Transport Ministry will implement various measures including cooperation with Singapore's international airport to make Suvarnabhumi one of the world’s 20 best airports in five years, a top official said on Sunday.

Chayatan Phromsorn, permanent secretary for the Transport Ministry, said it planned to develop Suvarnabhumi to make it one of the 20 best international airports in the world in three stages.

In the priority stage, the ministry would strive to make it more convenient for passengers to use the airport and reduce their waiting times.

He said Airports of Thailand had introduced several technologies to improve services at Suvarnabhumi, including the use of auto-gates or automatic kiosks for entry and exit immigration clearances, and has introduced a biometric system for faster immigration clearance.