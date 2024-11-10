Tourists flock to watch sunset alignment at Phimai Historical Park in Korat

Hundreds of tourists visited the Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Phimai district to observe the fascinating phenomenon of the sun setting perfectly through the doors of the central sanctuary of the ancient Khmer temple complex.
Sunday was the last day of the five-day period for tourists to enjoy the stunning architectural alignment of the temple complex with sunset.
The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial administration has been holding the Phimai tourism festival since November 6 for tourists to observe the sunset alignment until Sunday.
The alignment happens twice a year. Those who missed the current phenomenon must wait six months to observe it again.
Phimai has one of the largest and best-preserved Khmer temples in Thailand, originally constructed as a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva in the 11th century. The sun aligns through its central doorways twice a year, during the equinoxes, casting rays of light directly through the entire length of the temple.
Tourists can enjoy the perfect sunset alignment for half an hour from 5pm to 5.30pm in the second week of November.
The rays from the sunset shine through the four west doors, right at the presiding Buddha image in the middle of the temple.
The phenomenon makes Phimai Historical Park a popular destination during these times of year, drawing both tourists and photographers eager to witness the alignment.