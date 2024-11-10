Tourists flock to watch sunset alignment at Phimai Historical Park in Korat

Hundreds of tourists visited the Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Phimai district to observe the fascinating phenomenon of the sun setting perfectly through the doors of the central sanctuary of the ancient Khmer temple complex.

Sunday was the last day of the five-day period for tourists to enjoy the stunning architectural alignment of the temple complex with sunset.

The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial administration has been holding the Phimai tourism festival since November 6 for tourists to observe the sunset alignment until Sunday.

The alignment happens twice a year. Those who missed the current phenomenon must wait six months to observe it again.