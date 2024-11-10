Thai badminton star wins Korea Masters

Thailand's top badminton star Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn powered to his first title of 2024, clinching the Korea Masters crown in straight games over China’s Wang Zheng Xing in Iksan, South Korea, on Sunday.



The tournament, a prestigious BWF (Badminton World Federation)

World Tour Super 300 event, came with a prize pool of US$210,000 (about 7,140,000 baht).

Paris Olympic silver medallist Kunlavut, the tournament's top seed and ranked fifth in the world, faced off against the unseeded yet determined Wang, currently ranked 55th.

Wang came out strong, quickly leading 5-1 in the first game and extending his advantage to 9-4 with sharp, well-placed attacks.