Pichai explains market dip, Urges focus on fundamentals

The increased demand for US government bonds, especially from institutional investors, has led to a drop in bond yields. As a result, the interest rates the US government has to pay also decrease, which in turn helps reduce the national debt and lowers the financial cost of borrowing for the United States.

Regarding the extension of the short-selling ban in the stock market, Pichai stated that there will likely be no extension, as the decision to implement the measure—effective from April 8—already required significant courage on his part.

He explained that, under normal circumstances, short-selling is a tool used in an efficient market. However, seeing how stock indices in other countries have dropped significantly, a temporary measure was introduced to prevent the Thai index from being shorted by investors betting on a downturn. This measure, however, will be in effect for only four days. As for stock pricing levels, adjustments have also been made to the ceiling and floor limits to help prevent panic among investors, encouraging them to reassess whether the stocks they hold remain fundamentally sound.