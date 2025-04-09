Collapsed building expected to be cleared out by the end of April: BMA

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) expects to clear the debris from the collapsed building in Chatuchak district by the end of this month, with about 30% of the rubble already removed.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping several workers inside.

As of Tuesday, 21 people have been confirmed dead, while 73 others are still missing.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday that, in the past 12 days, about 10,000 cubic metres of rubble have been cleared, which is about 30% of the total amount of approximately 26,000 cubic metres.

He stated that city officials and 21 vehicles are working around the clock to clear an average of 2,000 cubic metres of rubble per day. Based on estimates from aerial images, all the rubble should be cleared by the end of April, said Chadchart.

“Areas in zones C and D are quite steep, so we have to send staff members in to search for missing persons. If the area above can be opened, the steepness of zone C will be reduced, making the work easier,” said the governor.