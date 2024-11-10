Suvarnabhumi urges against releasing objects into sky on Loy Krathong

Suvarnabhumi Airport has issued a request for cooperation from organisations and the public to refrain from releasing sky lanterns, fireworks, balloons and lasers into the sky during the Loy Krathong Festival on November 15.

If it is necessary to release sky lanterns, permission must be obtained from local authorities, and the information must be submitted to the airport at least seven days in advance, the area’s air traffic control centre, or the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), allowing it to issue a pilot advisory (NOTAM).