Suvarnabhumi urges against releasing objects into sky on Loy Krathong

Suvarnabhumi Airport has issued a request for cooperation from organisations and the public to refrain from releasing sky lanterns, fireworks, balloons and lasers into the sky during the Loy Krathong Festival on November 15.
If it is necessary to release sky lanterns, permission must be obtained from local authorities, and the information must be submitted to the airport at least seven days in advance, the area’s air traffic control centre, or the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), allowing it to issue a pilot advisory (NOTAM).
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials have visited local areas to raise awareness among the public about the dangers and safety risks related to aviation posed by releasing sky lanterns, fireworks, balloons and laser lights into the sky.
They have also informed the public about the legal penalties related to these actions.
During the Loy Krathong Festival, Suvarnabhumi Airport will conduct additional runway inspections and closely monitor the takeoff and landing paths of aircraft. The airport will also coordinate with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd to manage air traffic during the festival to ensure the highest level of safety.
Furthermore, releasing sky lanterns or fireworks violates the Air Navigation Act (No 14) of 2019, Articles 59/1 and 59/2, which carries penalties of imprisonment and fines, or both. It also violates the Aviation Offences Act of 2015, Article 18(2), which could result in imprisonment, along with fines ranging from 600,000 to 800,000 baht.