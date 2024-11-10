Thai Ministry of Labour assessing impact of Trump election victory

Thailand may also benefit in some areas from the relocation of manufacturing bases or direct investments, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors, which are likely to grow in Thailand and elsewhere in the ASEAN region. This could have a positive impact on Thai labour employment.

However, Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturers setting up production bases in Thailand may face challenges that could have ripple effects on Thai workers.

Additionally, Thai manufacturers in the construction-materials sector, especially steel, chemicals, textiles and apparel, are expected to face increased competition from Chinese products, as China looks for new export markets. The Ministry of Labour says it will closely monitor the impact on Thai workers in this regard.

Importantly, Thailand will need to stay vigilant regarding conflicts in the Middle East, which could influence US security policies and, by extension, affect the global labour market.



