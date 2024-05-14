'Bung' devoted almost her entire life for political cause

As an activist of the Thalu Wang (Through the Palace) group, she had been in custody since January 26, which amounts to 110 days as of now. She began a hunger strike to demand reform of the justice system after being detained on January 27.

This week, a lawyer from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) visited Netiporn in medical detention and reported she was visibly emaciated after losing around 10 kilograms of body weight. She complained of headaches, body aches, diarrhoea, and swelling in her body, legs, and feet, all of which were attributed to her prolonged hunger strike.

Her family requested that she be given calcium supplements but medical professionals cautioned that resuming medication after a prolonged period of deprivation might cause adverse effects.

However, she passed away on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Corrections reported that the Medical Correctional Institute said she had experienced sudden cardiac arrest. She was immediately resuscitated and given CPR by the medical team. Subsequently, she was transferred to Thammasat University Hospital.

Both the medical team from the Medical Correctional Institute and the medical staff from Thammasat University Hospital made every effort to save her life from 6.20am to 11.22am, the Department of Corrections said. However, despite their best efforts, she did not respond to treatment and peacefully passed away at 11.22am.

The Department of Corrections expressed its condolences to her family.

The department stated that after receiving Netiporn from Thammasat University Hospital on April 4, she resumed food and water. Medical personnel provided close and continuous care.

However, she still experienced weakness in her legs and slight swelling. Her blood tests showed a mild anaemic condition and low mineral levels. Despite recommendations, Netiporn refused to take mineral supplements and blood-nourishing vitamins.

On February 2, Bung made a will to express her intentions regarding the management of her assets after her passing. It was found that her assets included cash, as well as personal belongings to be given to Yok, one of the defendants opposing the lese-majeste law.

Currently, Yok has ceased her political activism. On March 23, she posted on Facebook, "I have ceased being a political activist. I'm comfortably at home, supporting the music industry + non-formal education."

On February 8, Netiporn signed a document pledging to donate her body and expressing her desire not to receive medical treatment to preserve her life.