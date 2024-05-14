Narong, last of 1970s tyrannical trio, dies aged 90

Colonel Narong Kittikachorn, who was once denounced as one of the three tyrants in the 1970s, died at Bangkok’s Phramongkutklao Hospital on Tuesday morning. He was 90.

Hospital officials said the colonel was being treated in the intensive care unit.

Narong was born on October 21, 1933, and was the son of Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn and son-in-law of Field Marshall Praphas Charusathien.

He played a crucial part in helping both his father and father-in-law Praphas stage a coup against Thanom’s own government on November 17, 1971. The reason for this coup was to allegedly suppress a communist infiltration. Narong was then made secretary-general of a subsequent ruling committee. He was commander of the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the 11th Infantry Regiment at the time.