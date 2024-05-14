Cabinet agrees daily wage to be 400 baht nationwide

The Cabinet was informed by Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn of the plan to push for a 400-baht daily minimum nationwide from October 1.

Phiphat had announced the plan during a May Day celebration to the cheers of workers.

But the announcement has met strong opposition from several business councils, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries.

The government has no direct power to increase the daily minimum wage, which is decided by the tripartite Wage Committee. The committee has 15 members, with three five-member teams representing the government, employers and employees.