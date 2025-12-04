Floods in the South Impact Confidence as Consumer Index Continues to Grow for the Second Month

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) has released the results of a public survey involving 6,456 respondents nationwide on November 2025 consumer confidence.

Nantapong Jiralertpong, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, stated that consumer confidence in November 2025 had increased, thanks to the official launch of the "Let's Go Halves Plus" scheme and optimism regarding the tourism sector during the end-of-year period.

However, key issues in November include border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, concerns over agricultural product prices lower than last year, and ongoing trade issues. The flooding in the South remains a significant concern and could affect future consumer confidence levels.

The consumer confidence index for November 2025 stood at 51.8, marking the second consecutive month of growth, up from 50.9 in October 2025.

The future confidence index (for the next three months) increased to 58.0, from 57.6 in the previous month. Factors contributing to this increase include: