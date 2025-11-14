Consumer confidence rises for second month in October, boosted by ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’

Thailand’s consumer confidence index (CCI) improved for the second consecutive month in October 2025, rising to 51.9, according to Thanawat Polvichai, Director of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting.

Thanawat said confidence has strengthened thanks to political stability under the new government and renewed optimism that the administration’s economic stimulus measures will lift short-term growth. However, concerns remain over the potential impact of US tariff policy and ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions, which could weigh on recovery.

Other indices also improved for a second month: Overall economic confidence at 45.5, job opportunity confidence at 49.6, and future income confidence at 60.6.

Thanawat said the clearer rise in confidence reflects the impact of the ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ scheme, which covers more than 20 million people, boosting purchasing power, reducing living costs and circulating income to local shops. More than 25 billion baht has already entered the economy.

By the end of the programme, combined spending from ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ and top-ups through the state welfare card is expected to inject over 100 billion baht into the economy.

Additional measures — including secondary-city tourism incentives and tax deductions — are expected to add another 50 billion baht, helping drive fourth-quarter GDP above 1% and keep full-year GDP growth on target at 2.4%, the Finance Ministry’s forecast.