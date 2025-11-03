First five days of ‘Let’s Go Halves’ scheme see spending surpass 11 billion baht

The first five days of the implementation of the Let’s Go Halves stimulus scheme saw spending reach 11.236 billion baht, the Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry said that as of 11pm on Sunday, people had spent 5.689 billion baht while the government had contributed 5.546 billion baht under the Let’s Go Halves scheme.

The ministry reiterated that the project will continue until 11pm on December 31.

Under the scheme, the government credits the G-Wallet on the Paotang app with 2,400 baht for taxpayers and 2,000 baht for non-taxpayers.