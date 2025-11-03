First five days of ‘Let’s Go Halves’ scheme see spending surpass 11 billion baht

The first five days of the implementation of the Let’s Go Halves stimulus scheme saw spending reach 11.236 billion baht, the Finance Ministry announced on Monday.
The ministry said that as of 11pm on Sunday, people had spent 5.689 billion baht while the government had contributed 5.546 billion baht under the Let’s Go Halves scheme.
The ministry reiterated that the project will continue until 11pm on December 31.
Under the scheme, the government credits the G-Wallet on the Paotang app with 2,400 baht for taxpayers and 2,000 baht for non-taxpayers.
Each eligible recipient can use the G-Wallet to buy goods and services from registered shops at a daily maximum of 400 baht — comprising 200 baht from the recipient’s own money and 200 baht from the government’s credit in the G-Wallet.
The ministry added that, as of 11pm on Sunday, 799,205 shops had been approved to sell goods and services under the scheme.
The ministry emphasised that the credit under the scheme must be used to purchase goods and services such as spa, massage, nail and hair salon services, and public transport.
The scheme’s credit cannot be used to buy lottery tickets, alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, gift cards, cash cards, or other prohibited items, nor can it be used to pay for advance services.
Users must be physically present at participating shops and use the G-Wallet on the Paotang app to scan the shop’s QR code to make payments for goods and services. The only exception applies to food orders placed via food delivery platforms.
The ministry added that massage and spa shops wishing to join the scheme must ensure that the locations registered in the Thoong Ngern app match those stated in their business licences.
It also warned that shops found cheating the scheme — by overcharging customers, allowing them to claim cash without making purchases, or selling alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, or other prohibited items — would face legal penalties. The ministry said it would reclaim the funds from those shops and take legal action against them.