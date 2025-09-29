Thai Economy Flashes Warning Signs as Consumer Spending and Tourism Slow

Thailand’s economic recovery showed clear signs of deceleration in August 2025, according to the monthly report released by the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

The report flagged a concerning slowdown in private consumption, particularly for durable goods, and a significant drop in international tourist arrivals.

While exports remain the economy’s primary driver, maintaining growth for the 14th consecutive month, the FPO warned that this expansion is increasingly at risk from external factors, notably potential US customs duties, as well as internal political and border instability.

Pornchai Thirraveja, Director-General of the FPO, stated that private consumption indicators were noticeably weakening.

New registrations for both motorcycles and passenger cars in August fell by 1.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively year-on-year, further decreasing by 3.0 per cent and 4.8 per cent month-on-month after seasonal adjustment.