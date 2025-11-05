Inflation drops 0.76% in October, with "Let’s Go Halves Plus" scheme set to boost spending

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), Thailand’s consumer price index (CPI) for October 2025 stood at 100.00, marking a 0.76% decrease compared to the same period last year. This marks the seventh consecutive month of inflation decline, driven by lower energy and electricity prices due to government measures aimed at reducing living costs.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, Director-General of the TPSO, explained that the main factors behind the negative inflation are the global decline in energy prices, as well as the government’s “Quick Big Win” programme, which reduced energy costs for both oil and electricity. This has resulted in a reduction in overall living expenses.

Meanwhile, consumer goods such as pork, eggs, fresh vegetables, fruits, and personal care products also saw price drops, thanks to increased supply and sales promotions from businesses.

Overall, non-food and beverage categories fell by 1.10%, mainly due to price reductions in energy, clothing, and personal care products. The food and non-alcoholic beverage category dropped by 0.17%, with fresh produce like vegetables, fruits, meat, and eggs seeing lower prices.

However, some products, including housing rents, overseas travel, and hairdressing services, experienced price increases, reflecting the partial recovery of the service and tourism sectors.