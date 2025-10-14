Thai Central Bank Defends Cautious Policy After Inflation Falls Below Target

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has issued a formal open letter to the Minister of Finance, explaining why the country’s inflation rate has fallen below the lower bound of its 1–3 per cent target band for the past year and is forecast to remain there for the next 12 months.

The action was mandated by an agreement between the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the Ministry of Finance, which requires the central bank to provide a public explanation when inflation drifts outside the target.

While the average headline inflation for the past 12 months (up to July 2025) was just 0.5 per cent, the BOT firmly stressed that the current environment poses no risk of deflation and affirmed its commitment to a "cautious and outlook-dependent" monetary policy.

Low Inflation: A Supply-Side Story

The MPC argues that the low inflation is not a sign of weak demand or economic stagnation but is primarily driven by specific supply-side factors that monetary policy cannot directly control.

This includes:

Energy Prices: Global oil prices falling from an average of $85 to $73 per barrel, alongside government subsidies to reduce domestic electricity costs.

Food Prices: Favourable weather conditions leading to increased agricultural output and a recovery from the previous year’s drought.

The MPC pointed out that private consumption is still expanding, and with core inflation (excluding volatile food and energy) holding at 0.9 percent, there is no evidence that businesses are struggling to set prices or that the economy is contracting.