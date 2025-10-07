World Bank warns Thailand and China facing deflationary pressures

Thailand’s economy continues to face multiple headwinds, leaving its growth lagging behind several neighbouring countries. One of the key challenges is the country’s persistently low inflation rate.

In September 2025, Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) stood at 100.11, down 0.72% year-on-year, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline since April.

On October 7, Aaditya Mattoo, Chief Economist for East Asia and the Pacific at the World Bank, addressed the issue during a press briefing on the East Asia and Pacific Economic Update (October 2025) report.

“To varying degrees, inflation in most East Asia and Pacific economies remains within target… with China and Thailand facing deflationary pressures,” Mattoo said.