Thai Inflation Sinks for Sixth Month, Nearing Zero—But Deflation Fears Dismissed

Thailand’s annual inflation rate has continued its persistent decline, recording a drop for the sixth consecutive month in September, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

While the trend points towards an inflation rate near zero in the final quarter of 2025, authorities are firmly dismissing concerns that the country is entering a period of deflation.

The Kingdom's Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2025 stood at 100.11, representing a 0.72% decrease year-on-year.

Nantapong Jiralertpong, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), explained that the primary factors driving the reduction were significant cuts to energy prices—specifically lower fuel costs and reduced electricity tariffs—implemented as part of government relief measures.

Price reductions in fresh food items, including eggs, vegetables, and fruit, compared with the previous year, also contributed to the fall.