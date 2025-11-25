Hat Yai Hospital flooded as medical staff vow to care for patients

Flooding in Hat Yai district of Songkhla remained deeply concerning on Tuesday ( November 25), particularly at Hat Yai Hospital, the province’s main medical hub.
A day earlier (November 24) at 8.30am, the hospital’s official Facebook page issued an urgent announcement after floodwaters breached parts of the hospital compound.
It advised the public to shift to telemedicine services for safety and convenience as conditions worsened. The hospital added that further adjustments to onsite services might be necessary and would be announced in due course.
Medical staff speak out despite blackouts and dry taps
Amid the mounting pressure, a moving story spread rapidly online. A Facebook user, “Paseeyah Thoh”, a member of the hospital’s medical staff, posted photos and a message reflecting the team’s commitment.
Her post read: “Mum and Dad, please don’t worry. We’ll take good care of them. Even without electricity and water, we’ll still look after them as best as we can. We care for every patient as if they were our own children. The little ones have been incredibly patient — not a complaint from them.”
Her words highlighted the dedication shown by “white-robed warriors” working under severe constraints — including power failures and a water outage — on top of the ongoing flood emergency.
The post quickly gained widespread attention, drawing thousands of likes, shares and messages of support, with many commenters praising the staff’s sacrifice and compassion and writing messages such as “Please take care of yourselves too” and “Wishing safety to all medical staff”.
The outpouring of goodwill reflected the public’s deep trust in the medical teams on the front lines of the crisis.
Advice for patients: follow hospital updates closely
People seeking medical care are advised to monitor updates on the Hat Yai Hospital Facebook page and consider using telemedicine services as recommended. This will help reduce congestion and improve safety for both patients and staff as flood conditions continue.