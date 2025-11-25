Hat Yai Hospital flooded as medical staff vow to care for patients

Medical staff speak out despite blackouts and dry taps

Amid the mounting pressure, a moving story spread rapidly online. A Facebook user, “Paseeyah Thoh”, a member of the hospital’s medical staff, posted photos and a message reflecting the team’s commitment.

Her post read: “Mum and Dad, please don’t worry. We’ll take good care of them. Even without electricity and water, we’ll still look after them as best as we can. We care for every patient as if they were our own children. The little ones have been incredibly patient — not a complaint from them.”

Her words highlighted the dedication shown by “white-robed warriors” working under severe constraints — including power failures and a water outage — on top of the ongoing flood emergency.

The post quickly gained widespread attention, drawing thousands of likes, shares and messages of support, with many commenters praising the staff’s sacrifice and compassion and writing messages such as “Please take care of yourselves too” and “Wishing safety to all medical staff”.

The outpouring of goodwill reflected the public’s deep trust in the medical teams on the front lines of the crisis.