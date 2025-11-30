Pattaya Set to Host Biggest Ever International Jazz Festival

The 'Better Pattaya' initiative rolls out the red carpet for global music legends this December in a major free festival that balances international entertainment with a profound tribute to the Thai monarchy.

Pattaya City is ramping up its bid to become a "World Class Event City," confirming an expanded line-up for the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025 on the weekend of 12–13 December.

The free music festival, held right on the central Pattaya beachfront from 4:00 PM to midnight, promises a harmonious blend of stunning seaside views and world-class musical talent under the theme "JAZZ HARMONY WITH NATURE."

Headlining the spectacular two-day event are two legendary international groups:

ALL-4-ONE: The American R&B/pop group, famous for their Grammy-winning hit "I Swear", whose albums have sold over 22 million copies globally.

SHAKATAK: The iconic British jazz-funk band, known for seamlessly mixing jazz with disco and funk rhythms, creating the perfect soundtrack for a glamorous seaside night.

The international stars will be joined by a host of popular Thai artists, including B5, Tor Saksit, Bee Peerapat, and many others, creating a vibrant showcase of Thai musical soft power.