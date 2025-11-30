Pattaya Set to Host Biggest Ever International Jazz Festival

The 'Better Pattaya' initiative rolls out the red carpet for global music legends this December in a major free festival that balances international entertainment with a profound tribute to the Thai monarchy.
Pattaya City is ramping up its bid to become a "World Class Event City," confirming an expanded line-up for the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025 on the weekend of 12–13 December.
The free music festival, held right on the central Pattaya beachfront from 4:00 PM to midnight, promises a harmonious blend of stunning seaside views and world-class musical talent under the theme "JAZZ HARMONY WITH NATURE."
Headlining the spectacular two-day event are two legendary international groups:
ALL-4-ONE: The American R&B/pop group, famous for their Grammy-winning hit "I Swear", whose albums have sold over 22 million copies globally.
SHAKATAK: The iconic British jazz-funk band, known for seamlessly mixing jazz with disco and funk rhythms, creating the perfect soundtrack for a glamorous seaside night.
The international stars will be joined by a host of popular Thai artists, including B5, Tor Saksit, Bee Peerapat, and many others, creating a vibrant showcase of Thai musical soft power.
An Event Rooted in Royal Respect
Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet noted that this year’s festival, co-organised with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO), has been carefully adapted to pay deep tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
Wittaya Khunpluem, Chief Executive of the Chonburi PAO, emphasised the festival’s economic importance.
"The Chonburi PAO is delighted to co-host this event to ensure the Pattaya International Jazz Festival becomes a world-class music festival, offering a spectacular, close-up show for free," he said. "This is crucial for stimulating income generation for local residents, the community, businesses, and the tourism industry across Pattaya, Chonburi Province, and Thailand as a whole."
The event includes a special focus on the Royal Family's legacy through cultural activities:
"In the Eternal Heart" Zone: A unique exhibition titled “In the Eternal Heart” (Still On My Mind) will showcase the profound love and devotion between the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and the Queen Mother, focusing on her environmental and social projects.
Royal Compositions: Before the main acts, a minute of silence will be observed, followed by both Thai and international musicians performing the beautiful Royal Compositions of the late King.
In keeping with the nature theme and Her Majesty's work on sustainability, the festival is implementing strict recycling initiatives.
Organisers are focused on using sustainable materials, promoting waste separation, and ensuring that all set-up and dismantling processes are executed without creating additional refuse for the city.
The Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025 is marketed as a major event to encourage high-quality, meaningful travel, offering visitors not just music but a taste of Thailand's unique cultural heritage, cuisine, and vibrant nightlife.
Entry to the entire festival is free of charge.