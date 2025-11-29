Final day of Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025: Watch live online

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2025

Join Thailand in honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit at the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025. Enjoy stunning fireworks from five countries, streaming live today.

Pattaya City invites all Thai citizens to be part of history at the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025, under the theme "The Light of Eternal Loyalty", a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. The event will feature spectacular fireworks from five world-class countries, taking place on November 28-29 at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi province.

This year, the festival has been elevated under the profound theme "The Light of Eternal Loyalty, Forever in Our Hearts", providing a meaningful opportunity for Thai citizens to express their loyalty and admiration for the Queen Mother. It is not just a grand display but a deeply emotional and spiritually significant event.

The event will showcase international fireworks displays from five countries: The Philippines, Malaysia, Germany, Finland, and the UK, lighting up Pattaya’s skies with breathtaking displays.

In keeping with the respect for the occasion, Pattaya City has requested all attendees to dress appropriately:

  1. Traditional Thai attire: We encourage guests to wear royal traditional Thai costumes in one of eight royal styles, to represent Thailand’s heritage and culture.
  2. Subdued colours: For those not wearing traditional attire, subdued colours (with black ribbons) are advised to maintain decorum.
  3. Non-flamboyant colours: Participants should wear muted tones to preserve the elegant atmosphere of the event.

The Pattaya City Police has announced traffic measures for the event, including the closure of roads along the beach on November 28-29. To alleviate traffic congestion, they recommend using outdoor parking zones to allow for easy and safe access to the event.

Recommended parking zones:

  • Zone 1: North Pattaya (near the main entrance at the Dolphin Circle)
  • Zone 2: Central Pattaya (near the Pattaya 2 Road junction)
  • Zone 3: South Pattaya (near the entrance by Wat Chai)

For those unable to attend in person, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office will be broadcasting the event live online. Watch the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 from anywhere in the world via TAT Pattaya’s Facebook Live, starting at 7:00 p.m.

