Final day of Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025: Watch live online

Pattaya City invites all Thai citizens to be part of history at the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025, under the theme "The Light of Eternal Loyalty", a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. The event will feature spectacular fireworks from five world-class countries, taking place on November 28-29 at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi province.

This year, the festival has been elevated under the profound theme "The Light of Eternal Loyalty, Forever in Our Hearts", providing a meaningful opportunity for Thai citizens to express their loyalty and admiration for the Queen Mother. It is not just a grand display but a deeply emotional and spiritually significant event.

The event will showcase international fireworks displays from five countries: The Philippines, Malaysia, Germany, Finland, and the UK, lighting up Pattaya’s skies with breathtaking displays.

In keeping with the respect for the occasion, Pattaya City has requested all attendees to dress appropriately: