Highlights of Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 is returning on November 28–29, 2025, one of Pattaya’s biggest annual events.
This year’s festival is held under the theme “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”, in tribute to HM Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.
Festival dates & venue
Festival highlights for 2025
Programme & schedule
Day 1 – Friday, November 28, 2025
18.00 – Tribute ceremony
18.30 – Stage performances: children’s Thai costume fashion show; Khon performance “Yak Rob: Phra Ram Returns to Ayodhya” by the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute
19.15 – Opening ceremony “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”
19.30 – Fireworks Show 1 (Malaysia & Thailand) – “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”
19.50 – Fireworks Show 2 (Germany)
20.10 – Fireworks Show 3 (Finland)
20.30 – Stage show: Royal Thai Navy Band + guest artists Nontiya Jewbangpa / Thanatchaluck Hudson / Maleewan Jamina
21.00 – Fireworks Show 4 (Philippines)
21.20 – Fireworks Show 5 (United Kingdom)
21.30 – Stage show: Royal Thai Navy Band + guest artists
22.30 – End of Day 1
Day 2 – Saturday, 29 November 2025
18.00 – Stage performances: children’s Thai Royal attire (8 styles) by Aim Baby & Ban Ram Panjana Sanguansilp
18.30 – Performance “Mother of the Land” by Pattaya School 11
18.45 – Royal tribute video & moment of silence
19.00 – Khon performance by the Rak Khon Club, Department of Cultural Promotion
19.30 – Fireworks Show 1 (Malaysia)
19.50 – Fireworks Show 2 (Philippines)
20.10 – Fireworks Show 3 (Finland)
20.30 – Stage show: Royal Thai Navy Band
21.00 – Fireworks Show 4 (Germany)
21.20 – Fireworks Show 5 (United Kingdom)
21.30 – Stage show: Royal Thai Navy Band
22.30 – End of Day 2
Note: Schedule may change depending on weather and other conditions.
10 things you need to know before attending Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025
1. Festival will proceed as usual, but in a more solemn concept
This year’s event includes Khon performances, orchestral arrangements of Royal compositions, exhibitions on royal duties and a request for attendees to join moments of silence to honour HM Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.
2. Suggested dress code
Visitors are encouraged to wear Thai Royal-style attire (8 styles) with a black ribbon, or modest, non-bright colours to align with the theme “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”.
3. Fireworks from five countries
The opening display is Thailand’s tribute show “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”, followed by international shows from:
Philippines / Malaysia / Germany / Finland / United Kingdom
4. Arrive early
If travelling from another province, arrive early in the morning—or ideally the day before. Traffic will be extremely heavy as crowds of Thai and international visitors arrive at the same time.
5. Beach Road closure
Pattaya Beach Road closes to traffic from 15.00.
Only pedestrians can enter. Good viewing spots fill up quickly—secure your spot early.
6. Parking tips
Partner malls (Central Pattaya, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Big C, Central Marina, etc.) offer free parking.
Park outside the closure zone and walk or take a motorbike taxi to the beach.
7. Motorbike taxi caution
Always agree on the fare before riding.
Take a photo of the driver’s vest and plate number.
Do not support overcharging; report misconduct to nearby police.
8. Essential items to bring
Camping chair, portable fan, inhaler, power bank and cash (mobile payment often fails due to network congestion).
Food is plentiful at the event—no need to bring your own.
9. Toilets
Pattaya City provides mobile toilets at various points.
Shopping malls also offer facilities, but queues will be long due to the massive number of visitors.
Smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited along the beachfront.
10. Getting home
Expect heavy traffic after the event.
Fill your fuel tank beforehand.
If parked along Sukhumvit Road or outer areas, it is safe—many others will be walking back as well.
Watch the event live
For those unable to attend in person, live coverage of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 – “The Light of Eternal Loyalty” will be streamed on the TAT Pattaya Office Facebook page.