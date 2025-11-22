Highlights of Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025

10 things you need to know before attending Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025

1. Festival will proceed as usual, but in a more solemn concept

This year’s event includes Khon performances, orchestral arrangements of Royal compositions, exhibitions on royal duties and a request for attendees to join moments of silence to honour HM Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

2. Suggested dress code

Visitors are encouraged to wear Thai Royal-style attire (8 styles) with a black ribbon, or modest, non-bright colours to align with the theme “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”.

3. Fireworks from five countries

The opening display is Thailand’s tribute show “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”, followed by international shows from:

Philippines / Malaysia / Germany / Finland / United Kingdom

4. Arrive early

If travelling from another province, arrive early in the morning—or ideally the day before. Traffic will be extremely heavy as crowds of Thai and international visitors arrive at the same time.

5. Beach Road closure

Pattaya Beach Road closes to traffic from 15.00.

Only pedestrians can enter. Good viewing spots fill up quickly—secure your spot early.

6. Parking tips

Partner malls (Central Pattaya, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Big C, Central Marina, etc.) offer free parking.

Park outside the closure zone and walk or take a motorbike taxi to the beach.

7. Motorbike taxi caution

Always agree on the fare before riding.

Take a photo of the driver’s vest and plate number.

Do not support overcharging; report misconduct to nearby police.

8. Essential items to bring

Camping chair, portable fan, inhaler, power bank and cash (mobile payment often fails due to network congestion).

Food is plentiful at the event—no need to bring your own.

9. Toilets

Pattaya City provides mobile toilets at various points.

Shopping malls also offer facilities, but queues will be long due to the massive number of visitors.

Smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited along the beachfront.

10. Getting home

Expect heavy traffic after the event.

Fill your fuel tank beforehand.

If parked along Sukhumvit Road or outer areas, it is safe—many others will be walking back as well.

Watch the event live

For those unable to attend in person, live coverage of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 – “The Light of Eternal Loyalty” will be streamed on the TAT Pattaya Office Facebook page.