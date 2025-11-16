Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025: A Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 Schedule – The Light of Eternal Loyalty

November 28, 2025:

6pm - Opening speech and a 93-second moment of silence in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother,

6.30pm - Fashion show featuring traditional Thai children's attire, presented by winners of the Little Miss Pattaya competition.

6.40pm - Video tribute showcasing the royal contributions of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

6.50pm - Khon Performance in Honour of Her Majesty: "Rama's Return to His Kingdom" by the College of Dramatic Arts, Ministry of Culture

7.15pm - Official opening of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival.

7.30pm - Fireworks Display 1 by Malaysia and Thailand: "A Tribute to the Mother of the Land" - The Light of Eternal Loyalty.

7.50pm - Fireworks Display 2 by Germany.

8.10pm - Fireworks Display 3 by Finland.

8.30pm - Performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra, featuring guest artists Nontiya Jiubangpa, Thanatchalak Hudson, and Maleewan Jemina.

9pm - Fireworks Display 4 by the Philippines.

9.20pm - Fireworks Display 5 by the United Kingdom.

9.30pm - Second performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra.