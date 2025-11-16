Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025: A Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit

Pattaya’s Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, invites both Thai citizens and international visitors to attend the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 under the theme "The Light of Eternal Loyalty." This event is held to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and will take place on November 28-29, 2025, at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi.
The festival will feature fireworks displays from six countries: Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Finland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The fireworks will be visible across a 180-degree stretch of the beach, offering an incredible view. This year, the festival will be adjusted to respectfully pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
November 28, 2025:
6pm - Opening speech and a 93-second moment of silence in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother,
6.30pm - Fashion show featuring traditional Thai children's attire, presented by winners of the Little Miss Pattaya competition.
6.40pm - Video tribute showcasing the royal contributions of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
6.50pm - Khon Performance in Honour of Her Majesty: "Rama's Return to His Kingdom" by the College of Dramatic Arts, Ministry of Culture
7.15pm - Official opening of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival.
7.30pm - Fireworks Display 1 by Malaysia and Thailand: "A Tribute to the Mother of the Land" - The Light of Eternal Loyalty.
7.50pm - Fireworks Display 2 by Germany.
8.10pm - Fireworks Display 3 by Finland.
8.30pm - Performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra, featuring guest artists Nontiya Jiubangpa, Thanatchalak Hudson, and Maleewan Jemina.
9pm - Fireworks Display 4 by the Philippines.
9.20pm - Fireworks Display 5 by the United Kingdom.
9.30pm - Second performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra.
November 29, 2025:
For Assistance: Call Pattaya’s emergency hotline at 1337 for help at any time during the festival.