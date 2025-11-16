Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025: A Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2025

Pattaya Mayor invites everyone to the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 28-29, 2025. The event will feature international fireworks displays and cultural performances, with a tribute to Her Majesty the Queen Mother.

Pattaya’s Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, invites both Thai citizens and international visitors to attend the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 under the theme "The Light of Eternal Loyalty." This event is held to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and will take place on November 28-29, 2025, at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi.

The festival will feature fireworks displays from six countries: Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Finland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The fireworks will be visible across a 180-degree stretch of the beach, offering an incredible view. This year, the festival will be adjusted to respectfully pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 Schedule – The Light of Eternal Loyalty

November 28, 2025:

6pm - Opening speech and a 93-second moment of silence in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother,

6.30pm - Fashion show featuring traditional Thai children's attire, presented by winners of the Little Miss Pattaya competition.

6.40pm - Video tribute showcasing the royal contributions of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

6.50pm - Khon Performance in Honour of Her Majesty: "Rama's Return to His Kingdom" by the College of Dramatic Arts, Ministry of Culture

7.15pm - Official opening of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival.

7.30pm - Fireworks Display 1 by Malaysia and Thailand: "A Tribute to the Mother of the Land" - The Light of Eternal Loyalty.

7.50pm - Fireworks Display 2 by Germany.

8.10pm - Fireworks Display 3 by Finland.

8.30pm - Performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra, featuring guest artists Nontiya Jiubangpa, Thanatchalak Hudson, and Maleewan Jemina.

9pm - Fireworks Display 4 by the Philippines.

9.20pm - Fireworks Display 5 by the United Kingdom.

9.30pm - Second performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra.

November 29, 2025:

  • 6pm - Children’s fashion show featuring eight styles of royal Thai attire by EmBaby Model and Ban Ramphanjanas Sanguansilp.
  • 18:30 - Performance “Mother of the Land” by Pattaya City School 11.
  • 18:45 - Video tribute and a 93-second moment of silence in respect for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
  • 19:00 - Traditional Thai dance performance by Khon Preservation Club.
  • 19:30 - Fireworks Display 1 by Malaysia.
  • 19:50 - Fireworks Display 2 by the Philippines.
  • 20:10 - Fireworks Display 3 by Finland.
  • 20:30 - Performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra.
  • 21:00 - Fireworks Display 4 by Germany.
  • 21:20 - Fireworks Display 5 by the United Kingdom.
  • 21:30 - Final performance by the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra.

Attire & Recommendations:

  • Visitors are encouraged to wear traditional Thai royal attire or dark-coloured clothing with a ribbon as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Festival Tips:

  • Meeting Points: For large groups, choose a meeting point to avoid separation.
  • For Children: Parents should ensure children carry a card with emergency contact information.
  • Power Banks: Bring a power bank for phone charging.
  • Seating: Avoid obstructing views with tripods or chairs in crowded areas. Foldable chairs and mats are allowed in other beach areas.
  • Rain Gear: Bring an umbrella or raincoat in case of rain.
  • Footwear: Wear comfortable sandals or light shoes, as the area will be crowded.
  • Cash: Bring cash, as internet payments may not work due to high traffic.
  • Bring only essential valuables and cash with you, and keep your belongings secured in your hotel room.
  • Best Viewing: For the best experience, reserve a spot at Pattaya Central by 3pm.

Free Shuttle Service (4pm -12pm):

  • Point 1: Wat Nong Yai
  • Point 2: Tesco Lotus South Pattaya

Traffic Information:

  • Traffic congestion is expected starting at 9am. Plan to arrive at least 4 hours in advance.
  • Traffic will be closed on the beach road from 3pm to 1am on November 28 and 29, 2025.

For Assistance: Call Pattaya’s emergency hotline at 1337 for help at any time during the festival.

 
 

