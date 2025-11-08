Nisit Sindhuprai surrenders to police after fleeing four-year jail sentence over ASEAN summit protest

Former MP and red-shirt leader Nisit Sindhuprai surrendered to police after years on the run from a four-year prison sentence linked to the 2009 ASEAN summit protest in Pattaya.

On November 6, Nisit contacted officers at the Division 3, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to arrange his surrender under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court (No. 618/2019, dated November 1, 2019) on charges of causing public disorder, property damage, and trespassing. He turned himself in at a highway police post in Suwannaphum district, Roi Et province, to fight the case in court.

The case dates back to 2009, when Nisit, then a leader of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), led red-shirt demonstrators to storm the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel in Pattaya, the venue of the ASEAN summit, forcing its cancellation and causing significant diplomatic embarrassment to Thailand.