'Isaan champion' the key to Pheu Thai's survival

The Pheu Thai Party held its annual general meeting on October 31, 2025, where Jullapun Amornvivat was elected as the new party leader, while Prasert Jantararuangtong was appointed as the party's secretary-general.
The election of Jullapun, son of former leader Sompong Amornvivat, and Prasert as secretary-general reflects a familiar political pattern, reminiscent of the 2020 Pheu Thai leadership reshuffle, where Sompong was also elected leader and Prasert took on the secretary-general role.
This year, however, the roles have shifted, with the son now assuming the top position, while the true power players from the past remain behind the scenes. Despite the fresh faces among the 29 new party executives, they are seen as "nominees" for the party's influential business factions.
Jullapun's ascension to the party leadership was reportedly supported by the Shinawatra family, while Prasert continues to represent the behind-the-scenes power of Pongsak Raktapongpaisal, a major figure in the party's business circles.
The three deputy leaders responsible for the northeastern region, Manaporn Charoensri (central Isaan), Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol (southern Isaan), and Lertsak Phatthanachaikul (northern Isaan), are key figures representing influential business interests. Their appointment is seen as part of a broader strategy to dominate Isaan, an area the party views as crucial to its success in the upcoming elections.
In the 2023 election, Pheu Thai secured 73 seats in Isaan out of 133 available. However, competition is heating up, with the Bhumjaithai Party gaining 35 seats and several smaller parties. As a result, Pheu Thai cannot afford to lose ground in Isaan in the next election if it wants to maintain a strong position in the national legislature.
Manaporn, a seasoned politician and former deputy transport minister, will be responsible for central Isaan, which includes the provinces of Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan.
Sudawan, the heir to Veerasak Wangsupakitkosol, the leader of the starch empire in Korat, and "Madame Noi" Yollada Wangsupakitkosol, the mayor of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation, had stepped up as the new deputy leader of Pheu Thai, responsible for the southern Isaan region.
The Wangsupakitkosol family's starch empire now oversees the provinces of Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chaiyaphum.
Lertsak, a former mayor of Wang Saphung and a two-time MP for Loei, has emerged as a rising star. He is now the deputy leader in charge of northern Isaan, overseeing Khon Kaen, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, and Bueng Kan.
Lertsak is also the owner of Loei United Football Club and has close ties with "Madame Pang" Nualphan Lamsam, current President of the Football Association of Thailand..
In the upcoming election, the Isaan battlefield with 133 seats remains crucial for Pheu Thai. The 73 district seats won by the red camp in Isaan are now under threat from Bhumjaithai and the emerging Klatham Party.
In the last election, Bhumjaithai secured 35 seats with a strategic campaign, and today it has attracted six Pheu Thai MPs and two from Thai Sang Thai to join its ranks, further consolidating its power.
Klatham is a new party, but one packed with seasoned political candidates, both new and old. It is expected that Thammanat Prompao will lead the charge to secure at least 15 seats in Isaan.
In addition, the growing influence of the People's Party, with its “With Us, No Grey” slogan, has been strong in Isaan. In the last election, the party secured 7 district seats, and expectations are that it will gain more in the next election.
With the decline of the nationalism wave and the ongoing controversy surrounding "grey" politicians, the red camp continues to dream of maintaining its title as the Isaan champion in the next election.