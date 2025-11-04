'Isaan champion' the key to Pheu Thai's survival

Sudawan, the heir to Veerasak Wangsupakitkosol, the leader of the starch empire in Korat, and "Madame Noi" Yollada Wangsupakitkosol, the mayor of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation, had stepped up as the new deputy leader of Pheu Thai, responsible for the southern Isaan region.

The Wangsupakitkosol family's starch empire now oversees the provinces of Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chaiyaphum.

Lertsak, a former mayor of Wang Saphung and a two-time MP for Loei, has emerged as a rising star. He is now the deputy leader in charge of northern Isaan, overseeing Khon Kaen, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, and Bueng Kan.

Lertsak is also the owner of Loei United Football Club and has close ties with "Madame Pang" Nualphan Lamsam, current President of the Football Association of Thailand..

The Red vs. Blue and Klatham

In the upcoming election, the Isaan battlefield with 133 seats remains crucial for Pheu Thai. The 73 district seats won by the red camp in Isaan are now under threat from Bhumjaithai and the emerging Klatham Party.

In the last election, Bhumjaithai secured 35 seats with a strategic campaign, and today it has attracted six Pheu Thai MPs and two from Thai Sang Thai to join its ranks, further consolidating its power.

Klatham is a new party, but one packed with seasoned political candidates, both new and old. It is expected that Thammanat Prompao will lead the charge to secure at least 15 seats in Isaan.

In addition, the growing influence of the People's Party, with its “With Us, No Grey” slogan, has been strong in Isaan. In the last election, the party secured 7 district seats, and expectations are that it will gain more in the next election.

With the decline of the nationalism wave and the ongoing controversy surrounding "grey" politicians, the red camp continues to dream of maintaining its title as the Isaan champion in the next election.