Wonderfruit’s Decade: Thai Festival Attracts 25,000 Visitors, Driving Over 710 Million Baht into Local Economy

The Chonburi-based music, art, and nature event celebrates its anniversary, expanding its land use and becoming a vital platform for sustainable Thai tourism.
Wonderfruit, Thailand’s annual cultural, art, music, and nature festival, is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary this December.
The event, held at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Chonburi province, has cemented its role as a key driver of cultural tourism, drawing attendees from across Thailand and the globe while generating immense financial benefits for local businesses and communities.
Over the past decade, Wonderfruit has evolved into a year-round cultural platform.
The site itself has expanded dramatically from approximately 230 rai in 2014 to 500 rai today, featuring a combination of permanent and semi-permanent structures, ecological restoration projects, and a comprehensive experimental farm.
The annual festival now accommodates over 50 stages and venues, hosting over 600 artists and performers from 54 countries, alongside more than 160 dining experiences, over 100 wellness activities, and more than 20 art installations.
Pranitan Phornprapha, founder of Wonderfruit, emphasised the festival’s commitment to its environment and neighbours.
“Reaching our 10th year is a time for gratitude and recognition for the broader community that makes this possible,” he said. “Thousands of people choose to travel to The Fields each year, and that means they contribute to hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and labour in Chonburi province.”
He affirmed that the festival’s goal extends beyond attendees ("Wonderers") to include partners and the land itself.
“As we enter our second decade, we will feature more year-round activities at The Fields to ensure our positive impact on Chonburi covers cultural, ecological, and economic aspects, with continued commitment to creating circular systems and natural regeneration.”
Visitor Profile and Economic Contribution
The festival, which currently caps attendance at approximately 25,000 people per day, attracts visitors from over 140 nationalities.
Attendees are primarily high-spending cultural, creative, and environmental travellers.
Data from the 2024 event highlighted the substantial economic flow:
This expenditure contributed approximately 411.83 million baht to Thailand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), spreading income across tourism and service sectors in Pattaya, Chonburi, and the surrounding areas.
Local Support and Job Creation
Poramet Ngampichet, mayor of Pattaya City, underscored the festival's local importance.
“Wonderfruit has become a crucial fixture in the Pattaya and Chonburi calendar,” he stated. “The positive economic impact of the event extends to hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, local transport systems, and retail businesses.”
He added that preliminary data shows the combined direct and indirect spending totals over 700 million baht annually, which is crucial for bolstering the tourism economy and local employment.
For its 10th-anniversary event, Wonderfruit has partnered with over 600 local and regional partners within The Fields, including artisans, farmers, and small businesses.
The production employs over 4,500 people in roles ranging from construction and design to safety and operations, significantly promoting skills development and labour across Chonburi and nearby areas.
As the festival enters its second decade, the team intends to expand its collaboration with local government and communities to better track its full economic contribution.
Furthermore, Wonderfruit plans to develop year-round activities at The Fields to offer continuous opportunities for visitors to experience Chonburi and ensure the local community benefits from the ongoing cultural platform throughout the year.