Wonderfruit’s Decade: Thai Festival Attracts 25,000 Visitors, Driving Over 710 Million Baht into Local Economy

The Chonburi-based music, art, and nature event celebrates its anniversary, expanding its land use and becoming a vital platform for sustainable Thai tourism.

Wonderfruit, Thailand’s annual cultural, art, music, and nature festival, is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary this December.

The event, held at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Chonburi province, has cemented its role as a key driver of cultural tourism, drawing attendees from across Thailand and the globe while generating immense financial benefits for local businesses and communities.

Over the past decade, Wonderfruit has evolved into a year-round cultural platform.

The site itself has expanded dramatically from approximately 230 rai in 2014 to 500 rai today, featuring a combination of permanent and semi-permanent structures, ecological restoration projects, and a comprehensive experimental farm.

The annual festival now accommodates over 50 stages and venues, hosting over 600 artists and performers from 54 countries, alongside more than 160 dining experiences, over 100 wellness activities, and more than 20 art installations.

Pranitan Phornprapha, founder of Wonderfruit, emphasised the festival’s commitment to its environment and neighbours.