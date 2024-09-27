Wonderfruit 2024: Asia’s celebration of art, culture, music, and nature returns to Thailand this December

Sonic Minds: Explore the impact of sound on health through programs like Sonic Minds in collaboration with MSCTY_Studio. Sonic Minds is an evolution of past projects that offers a space for Wonderers to explore the future of sound, space, health, and well-being. This scientific project began with an exclusive sound camp in September and will extend through and beyond the festival. Sonic Minds will feature activations across Enfold, Polygon Live, and Ancestral Forest during Wonderfruit 2024, with audio collected from the camp playing a central role.

Rewilding Project: Wonderfruit’s cultivation of the land is also taking center stage this year and its commitment to rewilding continues, with over 30,000 indigenous saplings planted using diverse reforestation techniques since 2022. This year, 1,000 additional trees have been set aside for Wonderers to plant, further enhancing The Fields’ ecosystem. The Farm, a cornerstone of Wonderfruit’s plans for the future, will also expand, showcasing functional and medicinal plants that enrich both the workshops and dining experiences.

Dining Experiences in The Fields: Community and cross-pollination are central to the Wonderfruit theme, and this year’s culinary collaborations reflect that spirit. At Wonder Kitchen, chefs like Dylan Eitharong from Haawm, Chef Prin Polsuk from Samrub Samrub Thai, and Lady GooGoo will craft unique themed dining experiences that explore bold new dishes, food as medicine, and sustainable practices. The newly evolved Open Kitchen offers a table service restaurant inspired by Thailand’s Mae-Khrua (Mother’s Kitchen), where guests can enjoy time-honored family recipes in an intimate wooden sala with views of The Fields.

A Diverse Exploration of Sound: Wonderfruit 2024 will offer innovative collaborations and experimental soundscapes. At Forest Stage, Bottlesmoker x Modern Biology will create music by plugging into nature and mushrooms. The reimagined Polygon Live will feature 360° spatial audio and a special collaboration between Photay and Tuvan throat singers Huun-Huur-Tu. Wayne McGregor's Autobiography (v104) with Jlin at Creature Stage redefines choreography by merging DNA sequencing, personal memoirs, and AI. Additionally, Forbidden Fruit's new location, set on a gentle slope by the lotus pond, merges seamlessly with nature. It invites Wonderers on a soulful journey, perfect for sunset contemplation and dancing under the stars.

Wonderfruit's sustainability efforts this year are centered on advancing a fully circular economy, going beyond surface-level initiatives to establish lasting ecological impact. Over the years, The Fields have transformed into a permanent village, complete with sustainable infrastructure. This includes fixed structures that merge with nature, a dedicated waste management team, and advanced water filtration systems that support sustainable resource management throughout the event. Wonderfruit has been certified a carbon-neutral event since 2017 and continues to ban single-use plastics while promoting widespread recycling and upcycling.



Last Chance For Wonderfruit Tickets: 1–4 October 2024

Experiences at Wonderfruit are designed to maintain a certain intimacy and connection, which limits the number of attendees that can be accommodated. Don’t miss the last chance to secure tickets during The Finale Sale. Starting on 1 October 2024 at 6PM BKK (GMT+7), the sale will run for 72 hours or until all tickets are sold out. Choose from the 5-Day Full Pass (starting from THB 10,900), the Weekend Pass (from THB 8,900), or the Teen Pass (from THB 4,500). Act quickly, as ticket prices increase every 24 hours. Extremely limited At-Door Tickets will also be available for THB 20,000. Visit www.wonderfruit.co for more information.