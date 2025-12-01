Thai Investment Surges as Japan Endorses 'Quick Big Win' Strategy

Japanese investment applications more than double, buoyed by confidence in Thailand's transition to a regional hub for future-forward industries and clean energy.
Thailand’s drive to transform its industrial base gained significant momentum this week following a highly successful investment roadshow in Japan, culminating in the "Thailand-Japan Investment Forum 2025" in Tokyo.
Co-hosted by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and other Japanese partners, the event drew over 450 participants from leading Japanese firms.
The strong engagement underscored the enduring confidence in Thailand’s pivotal role as a regional production centre and its economic future.
Reflecting this sentiment, Japanese investment applications to Thailand have surged by a striking 105.7% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025.
Strategic Shift to Future Industries
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, highlighted Japan’s vital role as a long-standing investor. He noted that companies recognise Thailand for its growth potential, geopolitical stability, robust supply chains, and world-class infrastructure.
"We are thrilled to see our partnership flourish as we collectively build the industries of tomorrow, leveraging our 'Quick Big Win' strategy for maximum impact," he stated.
Key focus areas include Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEV), semiconductors, advanced electronics, digital technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, detailed the government’s "Quick Big Win" framework—a dynamic strategy designed for rapid economic stimulus and long-term growth.
Its core, driven by the BOI, is "Investment for the Future," aiming to transform Thailand into a regional hub for high-value sectors: digital, clean energy, Electric Vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, data centres, and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy.
Key initiatives underpinning this strategy include the development of 100,000 highly skilled personnel and the launch of the "Thailand FastPass" programme in December 2025 for expedited investment approvals.
Over the past five years, Japan has invested more than $12 billion USD across 1,400 projects, with bilateral trade reaching $38.46 billion USD in the nine months leading up to September.
EV and Semiconductor Momentum
Thailand’s commitment to the EV transition remains strong, with the EV Board recently approving incentives for HEV/MHEV production.
The nation has committed to sourcing 50% of its energy from renewables by 2027, supported by the Utility Green Tariff (UGT) and Direct Power Purchase Agreements (DPPA).
Momentum in the EV sector is clearly visible: over 55 battery projects worth $2.26 billion USD and 44 essential e-parts projects have already been approved.
This has translated into strong consumer adoption, with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) accounting for 16.3% of new vehicle registrations by September 2025, a dramatic increase from just 0.2% in 2020.
The semiconductor and advanced electronics sectors are also experiencing robust growth, attracting $19.37 billion USD in applications between 2023 and September 2025, accelerating the goal of a "Made-in-Thailand Chip" ecosystem.
Global leaders, including Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba, Infineon, and Microchip, are contributing to a comprehensive supply chain from IC design to PCB manufacturing.
Direct Engagement with Industry Titans
During the roadshow, the BOI delegation held direct talks with top executives from six major Japanese automakers: Toyota, Honda, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Nissan.
The automakers expressed their gratitude for the clarity on HEV/MHEV support, which is anticipated to generate more than $1.43 billion USD in new investment.
The delegation also engaged with technology firms like Panasonic, which is building a new $114 million USD multi-layer circuit board materials factory, and Toppan Holdings, which was invited to consider IC substrate production.
Financial powerhouses SMBC and MUFG confirmed their commitment to supporting Japanese investment into Thailand's next-generation industries, with SMBC proposing "Supply Chain Financing" specifically for Thai SMEs.
The BOI remains dedicated to fostering a dynamic and supportive environment for all investors, driving economic growth and innovation for a prosperous future.