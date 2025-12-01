Thai Investment Surges as Japan Endorses 'Quick Big Win' Strategy

Japanese investment applications more than double, buoyed by confidence in Thailand's transition to a regional hub for future-forward industries and clean energy.

Thailand’s drive to transform its industrial base gained significant momentum this week following a highly successful investment roadshow in Japan, culminating in the "Thailand-Japan Investment Forum 2025" in Tokyo.

Co-hosted by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and other Japanese partners, the event drew over 450 participants from leading Japanese firms.

The strong engagement underscored the enduring confidence in Thailand’s pivotal role as a regional production centre and its economic future.

Reflecting this sentiment, Japanese investment applications to Thailand have surged by a striking 105.7% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025.

Strategic Shift to Future Industries

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, highlighted Japan’s vital role as a long-standing investor. He noted that companies recognise Thailand for its growth potential, geopolitical stability, robust supply chains, and world-class infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to see our partnership flourish as we collectively build the industries of tomorrow, leveraging our 'Quick Big Win' strategy for maximum impact," he stated.

Key focus areas include Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEV), semiconductors, advanced electronics, digital technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).