BOI moves to clear 1.3 trillion baht in pending investment licences ahead of ‘Fast Pass’ rollout

The Board of Investment (BOI) is rushing to clear a backlog of investment licences worth almost 1.3 trillion baht, as the government prepares to implement the Fast Pass programme — a rapid investment facilitation scheme aimed at removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and boosting economic activity.

The initiative follows the Ministry of Finance’s plan to propose an urgent investment-promotion package expected to unlock more than 300 billion baht into the economy from over 470 billion baht currently stuck in the pipeline.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas revealed that investors have submitted proposals to the BOI worth around 1.3 trillion baht, with over 90% of them waiting to proceed with investment in Thailand. Many are stalled by licensing hurdles and lengthy approval processes. Among these are more than 70 large-scale projects valued at over 1 billion baht each.

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi explained that most delays stem from difficulties in obtaining business operation permits from various agencies.

For example, data centre projects often face delays while waiting for an official power supply capability certification from electricity authorities.