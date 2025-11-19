Thailand to Launch 'Fast Pass' Scheme to Unlock 300 Billion Baht in Stalled Investments

Deputy PM Ekaniti to present measures to Economic Cabinet on Monday aimed at accelerating foreign investment approvals.

Thailand's government is set to introduce a "Fast Pass" initiative designed to cut through bureaucratic red tape and unlock at least 300 billion baht in stalled investment projects, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekaniti Nitithanprapas has announced.

The measures will be presented to the Economic Cabinet on Monday, 24 November, targeting more than 70 large-scale projects worth over 1 billion baht each that have been held up in the approval process.

The investments, part of 470 billion baht in projects currently stuck in the system, are expected to begin flowing into the economy in early 2025.

The announcement came during Ekaniti's keynote address at a Federation of Thai Industries event on Wednesday, where he outlined Thailand's economic transformation strategy amidst challenging conditions.

GDP growth has declined sharply from 3.2 per cent in the first quarter to 1.2 per cent in the third quarter, with projections suggesting a potential fall to 0.3 per cent without intervention.