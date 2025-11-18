Cabinet approves ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ upskill–reskill scheme, giving trained merchants an extra 2,000 baht

• The Cabinet has approved an Upskill–Reskill programme for merchants under the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme. Merchants who complete the training will receive an additional 20% of sales, capped at 2,000 baht.

• Participating merchants can choose from three training pathways: joining a food delivery platform, completing online training via GSB, or taking online courses by the Department of Business Development.

• The scheme targets up to 400,000 merchants, with training running from November 19 to December 19, 2025.

On November 18, 2025, at Government House, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas announced that the Cabinet had endorsed the Upskill–Reskill initiative for merchants participating in the Let’s Go Halves Plus.

He said the programme builds on the existing consumer-focused scheme, expanding support to the merchant side to encourage small businesses to improve essential financial and digital skills — including bookkeeping, digital marketing, sales promotion and the use of AI tools for business.