Government whip to withdraw Entertainment Complex Bill on July 9

Wisut, who also serves as a party-list MP for Pheu Thai, confirmed that the party had already held internal discussions on the matter. He stressed that the decision was not driven by fear or political pressure.
“This is not about being afraid of anything. I’ve already explained to everyone that we must help the public understand the reasoning behind this move and allow the current momentum to subside before proceeding,” he said.
He also rejected the idea that withdrawing the bill signalled a loss of face.
When asked whether the bill might be reintroduced in the future, Wisut said it was too soon to say. He cited the example of the past Amnesty Bill aimed at fostering national reconciliation, which initially faced harsh criticism but is no longer contentious.
“Many have been saying for months that they want the bill withdrawn. So, on July 9, let’s see whether they will oppose the move. If you don’t obstruct it, the withdrawal will proceed smoothly,” he remarked.
“Politicians should be consistent in word and deed. If you said you wanted it withdrawn, don’t block it when it happens. Just go back and watch the clips of what you said before.”
Asked whether he feared political manoeuvring from the opposition, Wisut replied that solving national issues requires cooperation. He assured that once the Entertainment Complex Bill is withdrawn, the Amnesty Bill will be tabled next.
Regarding the opposition’s intention to submit a constitutional amendment draft concerning independent agencies, Wisut said he had not seen the details and declined to comment prematurely.
“If the proposals are good, we’ll support them. If they’re not, we won’t. Amending the Constitution must follow proper procedures. We’re serious and sincere about doing this,” he said.
As for whether Pheu Thai will vote in favour or wait for a full constitutional overhaul, Wisut explained that the party would not support amendments involving Chapters 1 and 2 of the Constitution.
“If any proposals touch on those sections, we’ll go our separate ways. But our objective remains the same—we want to amend the Constitution, just not those two chapters,” he concluded.