Government whip to withdraw Entertainment Complex Bill on July 9

Wisut, who also serves as a party-list MP for Pheu Thai, confirmed that the party had already held internal discussions on the matter. He stressed that the decision was not driven by fear or political pressure.

“This is not about being afraid of anything. I’ve already explained to everyone that we must help the public understand the reasoning behind this move and allow the current momentum to subside before proceeding,” he said.

He also rejected the idea that withdrawing the bill signalled a loss of face.