Julapun cites two reasons for government\'s withdrawal of Entertainment Complex Bill

Meanwhile, Wisut Chainarun, Pheu Thai party list MP and chairman of the government whip, has proposed that the government withdraw the Entertainment Complex Bill from the parliamentary agenda rather than request a delay.

He acknowledged that the current situation is not ideal and that the government's majority in the lower house remains razor-thin, which could lead to potential political issues.

Wisut stated that after discussions with Chousak, both agreed that a postponement could lead to social and political consequences. Therefore, the best course of action would be to withdraw the bill for now, and if the new government is ready, it can be reconsidered later.

He suggested that the new government clarify the issue with the public, as the bill has wide-ranging implications.

Wisut also addressed the parliamentary collapse incident on Thursday (July 3), clarifying that it was not an official collapse but rather occurred because some MPs had to temporarily leave the chamber for a newly scheduled Cabinet meeting that afternoon.

He noted that holding a quorum count at that time would have caused problems, so the meeting was adjourned when there were insufficient MPs present.