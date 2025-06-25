Thailand Pushes Ahead with Major Entertainment Complex Despite Growing Opposition

The Thai government has confirmed its unwavering commitment to proceeding with its ambitious integrated entertainment complex mega-project, despite increasingly vocal opposition from certain political factions.
The draft legislation for the comprehensive entertainment complex is slated for its first reading in the House of Representatives next month, a senior official has revealed.
Julapun Amornvivat, the Deputy Minister of Finance, provided an update on the progress of the government's flagship policy.
He acknowledged the growing dissent, particularly from the Bhumjaithai Party, which has explicitly stated its non-support for the development.
However, Julapun stressed that this opposition would not derail the project.
He asserted that the ruling coalition retains sufficient votes to push through key legislation, including the entertainment complex bill, and expressed confidence that it would pass within the designated timeframe.
When pressed on the project's timeline, Julapun reiterated that the legislation is still on track to be fully enacted within the originally projected one-year period.
Currently, the government is dedicating considerable effort to explaining the project's significance to various stakeholders. This includes providing detailed briefings to several parliamentary committees that have sought clarification on the proposed law.
Julapun further elaborated that the government is steadfast in implementing the Prime Minister's policy, which prioritises continuous engagement and public education on the matter.
This approach aims to ensure a smooth progression for the entertainment complex's development, fostering widespread support. It is anticipated that the project will deliver sustainable economic stimulus and job creation across the nation.
Concluding his remarks, the Deputy Finance Minister emphasised the government's ongoing commitment to consider feedback from all sectors.
He affirmed that this dedication to transparency and public benefit would guide the project's implementation, ultimately serving the best interests of Thailand's economy and society.