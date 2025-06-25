Thailand Pushes Ahead with Major Entertainment Complex Despite Growing Opposition

The Thai government has confirmed its unwavering commitment to proceeding with its ambitious integrated entertainment complex mega-project, despite increasingly vocal opposition from certain political factions.

The draft legislation for the comprehensive entertainment complex is slated for its first reading in the House of Representatives next month, a senior official has revealed.

Julapun Amornvivat, the Deputy Minister of Finance, provided an update on the progress of the government's flagship policy.

He acknowledged the growing dissent, particularly from the Bhumjaithai Party, which has explicitly stated its non-support for the development.

However, Julapun stressed that this opposition would not derail the project.

He asserted that the ruling coalition retains sufficient votes to push through key legislation, including the entertainment complex bill, and expressed confidence that it would pass within the designated timeframe.

