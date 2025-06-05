Public-private cooperation among keys to entertainment complex success

Speaking at the Thai Entertainment Complex Roundtable (TECR) in Bangkok, George Tanasijevich emphasised that entertainment complexes can serve as a vital driving force for the Thai economy.

He noted that casinos are among the facilities that generate revenue for such complexes. While casinos may not always provide the most attractive financial returns, they contribute to making an entertainment complex exciting and appealing, he explained.

Tanasijevich stressed that close alignment and integration between operators and the government are crucial to ensuring maximum benefits in terms of economic growth, employment opportunities, and tourism expansion.

“This is an essential starting point for any kind of dialogue,” he said, “It's a way that both sides can understand each other and work towards a mutually satisfactory environment where the right decision can be made.”

Additionally, he highlighted that a well-structured communication plan is essential in helping the public understand what an entertainment complex entails, the benefits it can bring, and how to manage the risks associated with casino-style gaming.