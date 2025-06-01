Vietnam proposes US$2.16 billion luxury casino complex in Quang Ninh

According to a report by VnExpress International, the Van Don casino project, which awaits approval from the Vietnamese Prime Minister, is set to be constructed in Van Yen commune, Van Don district, with a planned land area of approximately 244 hectares.

The project will have a maximum operational period of 70 years, with construction not exceeding nine years from the date of land allocation.

Designed as a high-end resort and entertainment complex featuring gaming facilities, the casino aims to host international events and establish itself as a leading destination both regionally and globally.

Its primary objective is to operate a casino and provide related services in adherence to Vietnamese legal regulations.