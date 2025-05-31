Apple reveals first list of 'Made in Vietnam' products, boosts local production share

Apple has, for the first time, published a list of its products and components currently being manufactured and assembled in Vietnam, as part of an announcement expanding its supply chain employee training programme, according to Cong thuong (Industry and Trade) Newspaper.

Key partners involved in Apple’s Vietnamese operations include Foxconn, BYD, Goertek, Lens, Yuto and Innovation.

According to Apple, Vietnam is now contributing to the production and assembly of several flagship devices, including the iPad, Mac (MacBook and Mac mini), HomePod, Apple Watch and AirPods. Notably, the 2024 carbon-neutral Mac mini — Apple’s first — is also being made in Vietnam. The iPhone, however, has yet to be included on this list.