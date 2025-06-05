Entertainment complex bill: investment, tourism, and gambling reform

Verapat Pariyawong noted that Thailand can now learn from the successes and failures of neighbouring countries and others that have previously established entertainment complexes. This contrasts with the past, when casinos were not widely accepted.
He affirmed that while the United Kingdom has numerous casinos, the majority of people continue to lead normal lives without excessive involvement in gambling. He added that casino customers are primarily tourists.
Verapat emphasised that the entertainment complex bill, which is awaiting Parliamentary consideration, is not merely about legalising casinos. Investment would not be easily accessible to just anyone, as it comes with stringent requirements.
He explained that casino areas will be restricted to no more than 10% of the total space, with the remaining 90% dedicated to other attractions, including amusement parks, water parks, theatres, sports arenas,and scenic tourism developments (man-made destinations).
He confirmed that the bill has three main objectives:
Regarding concerns that entertainment complexes may become hubs for grey businesses and money laundering, Verapat responded candidly, stating that such illicit activities already exist in Thai society and are not solely linked to casinos or entertainment complexes.
“The attempt to crack down on such issues alone is insufficient to fully resolve the problem,” he pointed out. Instead, he argued that reintegrating these funds into the formal economy would enable the government to exercise greater oversight and control.
He also believes that gambling will continue evolving into online platforms, driven by technological advancements.
“It is crucial for Thailand to keep up with these changes and implement appropriate regulations to ensure that online gambling does not fall into the hands of underground groups,” he said, adding that the government and Parliament must carefully design legislation to oversee this matter.