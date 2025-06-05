Entertainment complex bill: investment, tourism, and gambling reform

Regarding concerns that entertainment complexes may become hubs for grey businesses and money laundering, Verapat responded candidly, stating that such illicit activities already exist in Thai society and are not solely linked to casinos or entertainment complexes.

“The attempt to crack down on such issues alone is insufficient to fully resolve the problem,” he pointed out. Instead, he argued that reintegrating these funds into the formal economy would enable the government to exercise greater oversight and control.

He also believes that gambling will continue evolving into online platforms, driven by technological advancements.

“It is crucial for Thailand to keep up with these changes and implement appropriate regulations to ensure that online gambling does not fall into the hands of underground groups,” he said, adding that the government and Parliament must carefully design legislation to oversee this matter.