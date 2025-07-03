Government may withdraw Entertainment Complex Bill ahead of House debate

Previously, the government had indicated it would only delay the bill's consideration. However, pressure to withdraw it has been growing since then.

On July 2, more than 100 members of anti-casino and online gambling networks gathered at Government House, submitting a petition urging the government to permanently withdraw the Entertainment Complex Bill and the proposed amendments to the Gambling Act BE 2478 (1935), specifically concerning online gambling.

Thanakorn Khomkrit, Secretary-General of the Stop Gambling Foundation, stated that the government itself acknowledges the public’s lack of understanding regarding the entertainment complex proposal.

He added that given Thailand's many urgent issues—such as economic challenges, political instability, and environmental concerns—the government should not rush to push this bill, as it could create social division.

“The best course of action is for the government to withdraw this from the parliamentary process,” Thanakorn said.

The coordinator of the anti-casino network further explained that several civil society groups believe that the Entertainment Complex Bill and the Gambling Act amendment cannot move forward due to widespread public misunderstanding and lack of acceptance.

The network called on the government to remove both bills from the parliamentary agenda for the sake of social peace and policy integrity.

Vasin Pipattanachat, from the health risk management network, pointed out that Thailand continues to rank high in corruption and social inequality. He argued that if the government intends to establish entertainment complexes, it should first revise the Gambling Act BE 2478 (1935) to modernise enforcement measures.

He warned of potential public health and quality of life impacts on communities where such complexes are established, such as mental health issues, crime, and debt problems.

People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu posted on his personal Facebook, stating that moving forward with the Entertainment Complex Bill would serve as an immediate test of the government’s trustworthiness in the eyes of the House and the public, especially amid ongoing political turmoil.

He reaffirmed that he and his party oppose the government's policy and the bill due to the following reasons:

The economic benefits are unclear, with a lack of thorough and consistent studies to back the proposal.



Social impacts lack sufficient preventive measures, which should be guaranteed within the legal text.



The process behind the policy has lacked transparency and consistency.



“If the government sincerely listens to these concerns, we believe the Cabinet should decide to withdraw the bill. However, if the government insists on moving forward, the bill will be on the agenda for the House’s first meeting next Wednesday (July 9),” Parit said.

Parit added that opposition leaders and the People’s Party are preparing to submit a motion for a no-confidence debate under Article 151, focusing on the content, timing, and personnel within the Cabinet who should be subject to scrutiny.